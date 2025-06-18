The best places to go for a drink in Morpeth town centre as ranked by Google reviews. The ratings are out of five.placeholder image
Pubs and bars: Top 10 places in Morpeth to have a drink as ranked by Google reviews

By Andrew Coulson
Published 18th Jun 2025, 17:31 BST
Morpeth has so many excellent places where you can have an alcoholic drink, so choosing somewhere to go for a couple of pints or glasses of wine, or even a cocktail, can be tricky.

To give you a few ideas of where to go if you are heading out in the nice weather, here is an updated list of the town’s top 10 pubs and bars where all or the majority of customers will go for drinks only as rated by Google reviews (minimum of 100 reviews).

Where they have the same rating, the establishments are divided by alphabetical order.

The Office is in first place with a current rating of 4.7.

1. The Office

The Office is in first place with a current rating of 4.7. Photo: The Office's Facebook page

Tap and Spile is in second with a rating of 4.6.

2. Tap and Spile

Tap and Spile is in second with a rating of 4.6. Photo: Google

The Joiners Arms is third with a current rating of 4.5.

3. The Joiners Arms

The Joiners Arms is third with a current rating of 4.5. Photo: Google

The Black and Grey is joint fourth with a 4.4 rating.

4. The Black and Grey

The Black and Grey is joint fourth with a 4.4 rating. Photo: Google

