Pubs and bars: Top 10 places in Berwick to have a drink as ranked by Google reviews

By Andrew Coulson
Published 25th Jun 2025, 16:28 BST
Berwick is blessed with so many excellent places to have a drink, so choosing somewhere to go for a couple of pints or glasses of wine (or cocktails) can be quite tricky.

To give you a few ideas of where to go if you want to head out in the town this weekend or next week, including a couple of venues in Tweedmouth, here are the top 10 pubs and bars where all or the majority of customers will go for drinks only as rated by Google reviews.

They have met our criteria of being likely to be open on most or all days each week, but please check with the individual pub/bar before setting off. Where they have the same rating, the establishments are divided by alphabetical order.

The Curfew is in first place with a 4.8 rating.

1. The Curfew

The Curfew is in first place with a 4.8 rating.

The Barrels (Ale House) is second with a rating of 4.6.

2. The Barrels (Ale House)

The Barrels (Ale House) is second with a rating of 4.6.

The Free Trade is joint third with a rating of 4.5.

3. The Free Trade

The Free Trade is joint third with a rating of 4.5.

Pilot Inn is joint third with a current rating of 4.5.

4. Pilot Inn

Pilot Inn is joint third with a current rating of 4.5.

