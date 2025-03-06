A proposed redevelopment at a Northumberland pub has been refused by planners.

A planning application seeking permission to carry out work at The Greys Inn in Embleton had been submitted by Chris Walwyn-James.

The proposal included dormer roof extensions and a redeveloped terraced area with kitchen extension beneath to the rear of the premises.

A planning document on the applicant’s behalf stated: ‘The applicant wishes to secure the future of the Greys Inn within the village making it a viable 21st century business to serve both the local community and the visitor sector of the economy.

‘To do that requires additional space to be created and in particular additional space both for bar customers and staff on the upper floor and an improved indoor/outdoor space on the rear terrace which will provide improved balcony seating space with attractive views over to Embleton Church.

‘The applicant wants to do this in a way that retains the special character of The Greys and does not create a nuisance for adjacent residents to the north and south.’

There were no objections to the proposal and it received the backing of Embleton Parish Council.

Local resident Dr David Young added: “Greys Inn requires some redevelopment to retain its important role in Embleton's life. The current proposal is more sensitive than the previous one (now withdrawn) and I believe it should go ahead.”

However, planning officer Michael Waddell reported: ‘By virtue of its scale, design and positioning, the proposed rear dormers would result in incongruous additions to the property. They would add an element to roof that would detract from the character of the area, which is a conservation area.’