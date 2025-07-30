Pub group with five venues in Northumberland launches customer app with special introductory offer
Users will be able to earn points at any of the 30 inns – including five in Northumberland - by scanning the QR code in the app at the till point.
To celebrate the launch, and as an introductory offer, The Inn Collection Group will be giving all users 10% off their next stay for a limited time, redeemable in the free app.
Sean Donkin, managing director, The Inn Collection Group said: “We’re excited to be launching our new app and rewarding our loyal customers with offers and points just for doing what they already love. The Inn Crowd is our way of saying thank you for the continued support of our customers.”
Its venues include: The Lindisfarne Inn at Beal, The Hog’s Head at Alnwick, The Bamburgh Castle Inn at Seahouses, The Amble Inn and The Commissioners Quay Inn at Blyth.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.