Manuia Beer is the brainchild of Carl Fearns, Logovi’i Mulipola, Will Welch and Michael Young who have embarked on building a new craft beer brand as a challenge away from the rugby pitch.

Previously only available at a select number of single site venues, their first brew, FiaFia Pilsner, will enjoy its first wide-scale distribution via The Inn Collection Group’s properties with the drink available at 18 pubs across the north of England and north Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loosely translating from Samoan as ‘to be happy, to come together and to celebrate’ Fiafia is a 4.4% Pilsner.

Michael Young, Carl Fearns, Logovi'i Mulipola, Will Welch (Newcastle Falcons, Manuia Beer) and Gary Turner (The Inn Collection Group).

Speaking as the brand arrived at The Commissioner’s Quay Inn at Blyth, Michael Young of Manuia and scrum half at Newcastle Falcons said: “We’re really happy to have FiaFia in stock across The Inn Collection Group. We love what they are doing as a company and it is great to introduce our drink to their customers.

“We first started looking at working with them after meeting Gary and Sean (Donkin, The Inn Collection Group’s managing director) at Falcons’ games and we’re really grateful that they’re offering this opportunity.

“The drink is one that we hope appeals to a wide range of people.”

The drink itself is a north eastern affair, with the players working in partnership with Newcastle-based Full Circle Brew Co to create their brew.

Making use of Tango hops, it has traditional floral and grassy lager hop notes, with additional hints of stone-fruits and passionfruit.

The Inn Collection Group was keen to seize the opportunity to support the Falcons players’ venture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Turner, commercial manager at The Inn Collection Group added: “As a company, we like our rugby and I’m pleased that we are supporting this venture from lads who play for our local club.

“We like to embrace innovative new products and offer something different and Manuia ticks that box whilst also having the provenance of the beer being brewed in the north east at a Newcastle brewery.