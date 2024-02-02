Progress with development of a new Starbucks drive through coffee shop in Cramlington
Plans for the coffee shop, which will be run by global chain Starbucks, were approved in November 2021 and the building is currently being built.
The outlet is located near Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, next to the under-construction Health and Education Hub.
Plans for the new NHS facility and the coffee shop were submitted as one proposal in 2020.
The latest application seeks approval for a Starbucks totem sign, branding on the building, and the relevant drive through signage.
As well as the drive through, the coffee shop will have an indoor seating area and a service area. Starbucks would not confirm when the coffee shop will open.
Construction began on the Health and Education Hub in summer 2022. It will feature a training centre of excellence for nursing, midwifery, and allied health professionals, conference facilities, office space, and meeting rooms.