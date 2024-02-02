Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for the coffee shop, which will be run by global chain Starbucks, were approved in November 2021 and the building is currently being built.

The outlet is located near Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, next to the under-construction Health and Education Hub.

Plans for the new NHS facility and the coffee shop were submitted as one proposal in 2020.

Starbucks have not confirmed when the shop will open. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The latest application seeks approval for a Starbucks totem sign, branding on the building, and the relevant drive through signage.

As well as the drive through, the coffee shop will have an indoor seating area and a service area. Starbucks would not confirm when the coffee shop will open.