Family-run Pranzo, which has been a huge hit in the two years since opening, has won several awards with its authentic Italian pasta, pizza, and street food.

Owner Pablo Masucci said: “My wife Louise and I pride ourselves on working closely with local producers as well as speciality Italian artisans, and have created a menu that appeals to all ages and is suitable for all events.

"We have focussed on expanding our wine offering to complement our new menu, and our wine list is sourced directly from Italian vineyards. Cin! Cin!”

Pranzo owner Pablo Masucci.

On a Wednesday and Thursday evening, Pranzo also offers a pasta menu dedicated to a different region of Italy each week which has proved extremely popular.