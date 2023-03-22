News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Tributes paid to 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus
14 minutes ago Boris Johnson Privileges Committee: what we learnt from hearing
2 hours ago Actor and star of Mary Poppins involved in car crash in Miami
2 hours ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
3 hours ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee
4 hours ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious

Pranzo in Whitley Bay extends its offering

An award-winning Whitley Bay deli and trattoria has extended its food and drink offer and is now able to sell alcohol for patrons wishing to drop by for drinks alone, thanks to an expansion to its alcohol licence.

By Ian Smith
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 16:19 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 16:19 GMT

Family-run Pranzo, which has been a huge hit in the two years since opening, has won several awards with its authentic Italian pasta, pizza, and street food.

Owner Pablo Masucci said: “My wife Louise and I pride ourselves on working closely with local producers as well as speciality Italian artisans, and have created a menu that appeals to all ages and is suitable for all events.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We have focussed on expanding our wine offering to complement our new menu, and our wine list is sourced directly from Italian vineyards. Cin! Cin!”

Pranzo owner Pablo Masucci.
Pranzo owner Pablo Masucci.
Pranzo owner Pablo Masucci.
Most Popular

On a Wednesday and Thursday evening, Pranzo also offers a pasta menu dedicated to a different region of Italy each week which has proved extremely popular.

More specialist wine tasting evenings are planned.

Whitley BayItaly