Pranzo in Whitley Bay extends its offering
An award-winning Whitley Bay deli and trattoria has extended its food and drink offer and is now able to sell alcohol for patrons wishing to drop by for drinks alone, thanks to an expansion to its alcohol licence.
Family-run Pranzo, which has been a huge hit in the two years since opening, has won several awards with its authentic Italian pasta, pizza, and street food.
Owner Pablo Masucci said: “My wife Louise and I pride ourselves on working closely with local producers as well as speciality Italian artisans, and have created a menu that appeals to all ages and is suitable for all events.
"We have focussed on expanding our wine offering to complement our new menu, and our wine list is sourced directly from Italian vineyards. Cin! Cin!”
On a Wednesday and Thursday evening, Pranzo also offers a pasta menu dedicated to a different region of Italy each week which has proved extremely popular.
More specialist wine tasting evenings are planned.