Popular Northumberland pub seeks permission for beer garden cabins installed during pandemic

Four six-seater timber sheds were constructed in the grounds of The Craster Arms in Beadnell in summer 2020.

Publican Michael Dawson is now seeking formal approval to keep the sheds for another three years along with the permanent retention of an outdoor serving shack.

A planning statement in the applicant’s behalf explains that the cabins were installed as lockdown restrictions were eased ‘to allow patrons who were not comfortable with an indoor setting to continue to enjoy the venue irrespective of weather conditions’.

The Craster Arms in Beadnell.

It continues: ‘The development was an integral part of the urgent response to the safe reopening of The Craster Arms in 2020.

‘It is likely that some form of social distancing is to be advised, perhaps intermittently, for several years to come.

‘It is also possible that some patrons, scarred by the impacts of the last 18 months, will never feel entirely comfortable in an indoor setting again.

'Therefore this element of the development is envisaged to be required for a period of three years at this stage.’

The shack sits on the beer garden’s stone patio and provides under cover seating for eight parties or around 36 diners.

"Whilst the shack is intended to remain a feature of the beer garden in perpetuity, it has been demonstrated that its design, scale, massing and height are all commensurate with the garden environment in which it is sited.

A heritage statement adds that the development does not interfere with the fabric of the Grade II listed pub or the village conservation area.

It also reveals how the cabins were vibrantly painted as part of a community led project in conjunction with St Ebba’s Church.

The Creative Ginger were appointed by The Craster Arms to design murals of four saints who are synonymous with Beadnell. Historical information was kindly imparted by St Ebbas Church Group to the artist. The murals depict the Saints Ebba, Aidan, Bede and Cuthbert.