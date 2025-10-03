A popular jacket potato-serving deli in Morpeth has been placed on the market.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another Spud opened in Newmarket just over a year ago, serving hot potatoes and lunch items in almost every flavour you could imagine.

However, the shop has been run by owner Owen White’s mum who will be no longer able to take care of it due to health issues, and is now for sale for a leasehold of £50,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Morpeth launch was an expansion of the business which began as a food van in Ashington. Owen reassured that the van is not for sale and will remain operating

Another Spud in Morpeth is for sale.

He explained: “I set up Another Spud for my mum to run and she has done a great job but she has had some really bad issues with a bone infection in her leg which is going to need surgery and will put her out of action for over a year.

“Finding someone to replace her is not something I want to do so we have decided to sell the shop but keep the Ashington van on.”

The shop replaced Roch’s Catering, which was in place for more than 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owen added: “The shop ran for 23 years as a sandwich shop so hopefully we get some interest from someone looking to start their own business from that prime spot in Morpeth, or even carry on the spuds as it does still very well.

“Scope is massive for the business with more food options and longer opening hours being an option for the new owner.”

Anyone who is interested in the sale should reach out via the Facebook page.