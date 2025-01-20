The Plough Inn, Powburn.

The Running Fox cafe chain has opened its latest branch at The Plough Inn in Powburn following its closure in Shilbottle.

Kris Blackburn, who owns the Running Fox café chain, is working as part of a 50/50 collaboration to operate the pub and cafe from one building.

The whole team at Shilbottle have relocated to Powburn or one of the other Foxes as Kris was unable to secure the renewal of a viable lease for the property.

Speaking on their opening, Kris said: "I was very sad to let Shilbottle go but that was purely a business decision that I had to make. Powburn is a very prominent site and another lovely Northumbrian village. The pub is doing really well and there seems to be a bit of a buzz in the air about the coffee shop so we're looking forward to opening it after a few delays.

"It is always nerve wracking and I guess you're never really sure how things are going to go. But I'm just really hopeful that people will come and visit. Everybody seems to be very fond of the Running Fox now so I really hope that they'll come and see what a lovely site this is.”

By day The Plough Inn operates as ‘The Running Fox at The Plough’, the same as the other five Running Fox outlets in Felton, Longframlington, Longhoughton and Kirharle, but with some new ideas and a smaller menu until the kitchen finds its feet and the team gets used to the new layout.

By night it reverts to its traditional pub role under publicans Paul and Sarah, who also operate The Ale Gate in Alnwick.