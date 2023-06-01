News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard

Popular beach cafe at Beadnell will not open this summer

A food and drink shack at Beadnell beach will remain closed for the upcoming season.
By Charlie Watson
Published 1st Jun 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

The Bait at Beadnell has been a popular and much-loved destination for lunch while spending a day by the coast or for a nice dinner overlooking the sea.

But, this year the owners have made the decision to close their doors.

The news was revealed through a social media statement.

Bait at Beadnell will remain closed for the year.Bait at Beadnell will remain closed for the year.
Bait at Beadnell will remain closed for the year.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It said: “We’ve had a truly humbling number of messages over the past few weeks asking when we’ll be returning to the bay this year.

“As some of you may already know, we’ve decided not to open Bait this summer - hospitality has changed a great deal over the past six years and we feel now is the right time to take a break, pause and reflect on this chapter.

“From the beginning we’ve tried to bring our own little bit of sunshine to this amazing corner of the world that we all know and love. From that morning coffee to seaside feasts with friends we’ve loved every minute of our time by the beach and all the people we’ve met along this part of our journey - you’ve been our driving force and we can’t thank you enough for the laughter and good times.

“We’ll return again some day in some form but in the meantime continue to love this most special of places and we’ll see you on the beach.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Martyn, Emily, Daisy, Olive & all of the Bait team from over the years.”