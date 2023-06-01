The Bait at Beadnell has been a popular and much-loved destination for lunch while spending a day by the coast or for a nice dinner overlooking the sea.

But, this year the owners have made the decision to close their doors.

The news was revealed through a social media statement.

Bait at Beadnell will remain closed for the year.

It said: “We’ve had a truly humbling number of messages over the past few weeks asking when we’ll be returning to the bay this year.

“As some of you may already know, we’ve decided not to open Bait this summer - hospitality has changed a great deal over the past six years and we feel now is the right time to take a break, pause and reflect on this chapter.

“From the beginning we’ve tried to bring our own little bit of sunshine to this amazing corner of the world that we all know and love. From that morning coffee to seaside feasts with friends we’ve loved every minute of our time by the beach and all the people we’ve met along this part of our journey - you’ve been our driving force and we can’t thank you enough for the laughter and good times.

“We’ll return again some day in some form but in the meantime continue to love this most special of places and we’ll see you on the beach.

