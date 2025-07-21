Family-run Alnwick wine bar Three Sheets to the Wind have made the ‘difficult decision’ to permanently close.

After over a year of being open, business-owners Cameron Dixon and Chloe Maddison made a heartfelt statement announcing that they will no longer be operating in the town.

The couple did assure customers that they will be continuing with their wine-tasting journey, and that any up-coming events which are booked will still be going ahead.

In a post to Facebook on July 12, they said: “It is with very heavy hearts that we have made the difficult decision to close the doors of Three Sheets permanently. This has not been an easy decision and we are incredibly sad to let it go.

Cameron, Chloe and their dog Lucy at Three Sheets to the Wind. (Photo: Lauren Coulson)

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank every single person who has come through our doors and supported us in any way since the very beginning. We have made lots of happy memories that will stay with us forever and most importantly some very special life long friends.”

The business, which originally operated as a mobile bar in a converted horse box serving customers in local villages without a pub, launched in Alnwick in April 2024 serving wine, cheese and charcuterie from the Market Place.

The venue quickly became a popular spot in the town, hosting regular live-music nights, fundraisers, competitions and wine-tasting evenings.

The owners added: “We hope to see Alnwick Marketplace thrive in the future. We will really miss you all so much. Cameron, Chloe, Freddie and Pub Dog Lucy.”