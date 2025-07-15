A series of pop-up events are being held to celebrate the very best food produce from Northumberland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Potted Lobster in Bamburgh has joined forces with Particularly Good Potatoes from Wooler to bring fresh seafood and home-grown chips to venues this summer.

Each event is carefully curated to showcase Northumberland’s rich food heritage and hosted at celebrated local breweries - Rigg & Furrow, Brewis Beer Co, and Alnwick Brewery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Sim, chef at The Potted Lobster, said: “We’re proud to team up with Particularly Good Potatoes to show what Northumberland has to offer - beautiful landscapes, local partnerships, and incredible flavours.”

The Potted Lobster, Bamburgh.

Upcoming events take place on July 18-19 and 30 at Alnwick Brewery, on July 26 at Brewis Beer Co in Amble, August 2 and 29 at Rigg & Furrow, Acklington and August 15-16 and 30 at Alnwick Brewery and August 23 at Brewis Beer Co.

Guests are encouraged to follow The Potted Lobster’s online channels for event updates, menus, and venue announcements.