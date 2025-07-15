Pop-up events celebrate the best of Northumberland food produce
The Potted Lobster in Bamburgh has joined forces with Particularly Good Potatoes from Wooler to bring fresh seafood and home-grown chips to venues this summer.
Each event is carefully curated to showcase Northumberland’s rich food heritage and hosted at celebrated local breweries - Rigg & Furrow, Brewis Beer Co, and Alnwick Brewery.
Richard Sim, chef at The Potted Lobster, said: “We’re proud to team up with Particularly Good Potatoes to show what Northumberland has to offer - beautiful landscapes, local partnerships, and incredible flavours.”
Upcoming events take place on July 18-19 and 30 at Alnwick Brewery, on July 26 at Brewis Beer Co in Amble, August 2 and 29 at Rigg & Furrow, Acklington and August 15-16 and 30 at Alnwick Brewery and August 23 at Brewis Beer Co.
Guests are encouraged to follow The Potted Lobster’s online channels for event updates, menus, and venue announcements.
