The Lemon Grass Deli at 40 Merton Road has been issued with the highest rating possible, after previously scoring a one-out-of-five.

Similarly high ratings have also been issued to the following establishments:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Winships Little Med at Ovington, inspected on February 2,

Hygiene ratings are meant to be displayed, so people can decide whether or not to buy food from the establishment.

• Rated 5: Masseys at 26 Middle Street, Corbridge, rated on January 31;

• Rated 5: Black Bull Inn at Middle Street, Corbridge, rated on February 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating has also been issued to the Five Star Chinese Takeaway at 29 West Wylam Drive, West Wylam, following an assessment on January 5.

This means that of Northumberland's 300 takeaways with ratings, 214 (71%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

Mark Barton, of the Lemon Grass Deli, said: “At the time of the inspection, our landlord was carrying out repairs to our kitchen roof after a series of ongoing leaks.

"We also had approved planning permission to upgrade our kitchen facilities, but this work could not be carried out until the roof was rectified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The roof repairs were carried out on 29th November – the date we were inspected.