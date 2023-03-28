So called because it is situated at 11 Main Street, the venue started out as a takeaway but began offering table service in May 2021.

It is run by three friends – chefs Danny Land and Ryan Carr, and front of house manager Stephen Pitfield. The trio came up with the idea of starting their own business after the pandemic hit and they found themselves out of work.

The Michelin Guide authors say: “Three friends have created an appealing restaurant offering two distinct experiences: lunch sees a menu of small plates, charcuterie and cheeses, while in the evening, it’s a set five-course tasting menu of understated, boldly flavoured, seasonal dishes. Smooth service comes with plenty of personality.”

But it is not the only Ponteland restaurant to have maintained its presence in the eating out bible. Nearby Haveli holds a Michelin ‘Bib Gourmand’ award, which Michelin awards to restaurants with a “simpler style of cooking” which are good value for money.

The guide describes the Indian restaurant as “certainly very smart” and a place where “staff combine personality with professionalism.”

The owners of Eleven announced its closure on Facebook, but assured customers it would return “in a different form”.

The statement said: “As so much of the hospitality industry across the country is closing down, we’ve decided that it’s now the time for our heads to overrule our hearts and it’s with that we sadly announce the closure of Eleven.

From left, Ryan Carr, Stephen Pitfield and Danny Land.

“At the end of the month, Eleven’s story will come to an end. A story that we felt was only just beginning to be written, but one that we are incredibly proud of nevertheless.

"We created the restaurant we always wanted to and achieved so much in such a short space of time, more than we could have ever dreamed of when we first set out.

"Maybe one day, in some shape, Eleven will be reborn, but for now, it’s time to say see you soon and not goodbye.

“The exciting news is, we’re coming back in a different form, with a full rebrand and a new restaurant style as we navigate the challenges of the country’s economic rollercoaster. More on that in the coming weeks.”

The owners of Eleven say they have a new venture up their sleeves.

Pine in East Wallhouses and Hjem in Wall have also both retained their Michelin stars this year.