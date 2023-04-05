News you can trust since 1854
Ponteland pub is now offering spaces to host private events

A Ponteland pub is now extending its offer by using its unique spaces for private events.

By Charlie Watson
Published 5th Apr 2023, 17:02 BST- 1 min read

The Blackbird, which is popular for its high-quality food and stylish surroundings, has decided to put together a range of options for anyone wanting to host an event – from meetings to celebrations.

The pub has a picturesque Minstrel Gallery which can be used for private dining for up to 32 seated guests or around 40 people for a standing buffet.

It is also now hiring out its tipi – which can take up to 65 people – again for parties, celebrations or business gatherings in a unique setting.

The Blackbird Inn is now offering space for private events. Picture by Elliot Nichol Photography.The Blackbird Inn is now offering space for private events. Picture by Elliot Nichol Photography.
Stuart Young, owner of the pub, said: “We have regularly hosted events for people when they’ve asked but we’ve now decided to put this on a more proactive footing and showcase the spaces that can be hired for private use.

“Because it’s such a historic building which dates back to the 14th century, it has an atmosphere and look all of its own so it’s perfect for anyone who wants to hold a meeting or party with a memorable backdrop.”

The Blackbird has won a number of awards in recent years. Along with gaining the coveted North East Pub of the Year title in last year’s North East Tourism Awards, it has received a Trip Advisor Travellers’ Choice award based on the number of excellent reviews it has received.

The pub prides itself on its seasonally changing menus, inspired by favourites from around the world but given a distinct North East twist.

The tipi that is available for private hire at The Blackbird. Picture by Elliot Nichol Photography.The tipi that is available for private hire at The Blackbird. Picture by Elliot Nichol Photography.
