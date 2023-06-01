This year’s festival, which will be the eighth year the event has run, will take place on Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3, and tickets are already available for purchase and selling quickly.

The event, which is organised by Ponteland Rugby Club, will take place on the club’s Callerton Lane field and will offer a range of over 150 real ales, ciders, and lagers from local and national brewers.

Richard Moller, one of the event’s organisers, said: “As we finalise preparations to welcome everyone it would be disappointing for anyone to miss out. Get online now to secure a place for you and your friends and get the summer celebrations off to a great start and in great style.

Ponteland Beer Festival proved a hit in 2022.

“We had great weather last year and we are keeping fingers crossed for the same this time around.

“The festival is now rubber-stamped as a permanent fixture and a real community event with huge support from the community and local businesses.”

Prosecco, Pimm’s, and artisan gins will also be available, and food from a number of outlets will be on sale too.

Entertainment at the festival will include live music and sports events.

Andy Maidwell, another of the event’s organisers, said: “We are genuinely humbled by the very generous support from local businesses and the local community, which combine to make it a really popular festival.

“We had fantastic weather last year and, with the later date again, we are looking forward to welcoming everyone, the sun shining, and kicking off the summer in great style and spirit.”

After tickets sold out last year a high turnout is expected this year as well, with tickets bookable in advance at pontelandbeerfestival.co.uk

The festival runs from 3pm to 11pm on the Friday with tickets costing £20, and from noon until 11pm on the Saturday with tickets priced at £25.

Entry includes a promotional glass, programme, and three drinks tokens.