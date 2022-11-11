Points mean pints as Northumberland pub group launches new loyalty scheme

Inn Hospitality Group, which owns The Olde Ship, at Seahouses, The Percy Arms, at Chatton and The Anglers Arms, near Longframlington – as well as The Derwent Arms at Edmundbyers - has introduced its first ever loyalty card.

And its aim is simple – to thank customers for their continued support by giving back to them, at a time when costs and prices are rising.

The card, which can be obtained from and used at any of the pubs, gives holders one point – worth 10p – for every £1 they spend.

The loyalty card in use at The Percy Arms in Chatton.

The points can then be redeemed against food or drink at any of the sites.

And membership of the scheme will also give card holders early bird access to a range of food and drink promotions and the chance to take part in members-only events.

The loyalty card was initially trialled at The Percy Arms during the summer and proved so popular it has been rolled out to its other venues.

“Although our pubs are spread out geographically, they are each at the absolute centre of their villages and communities,” said Oliver Bennet, who co-founded Inn Hospitality Group with fellow director Matt Daniel.

