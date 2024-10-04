Plans to turn former pub into homes in Northumberland village are withdrawn

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 4th Oct 2024, 16:19 GMT
Plans to convert a former village pub into housing have been withdrawn.

A planning application seeking permission to convert The Railway Inn at Fourstones, between Hexham and Haydon Bridge, had been submitted last month.

It was proposed to turn the pub building into two homes and build a bungalow in the car park.

However, there were a number of objections from local residents.

New documents on the council’s planning portal indicate the application has been withdrawn.

The pub has been closed since 2015 but previous redevelopment plans have been refused.

Northumberland

