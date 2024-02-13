Plans submitted for changes to McDonald's drive through in Ashington
The McDonald’s restaurant in Ashington is the latest in Northumberland to have a refurbishment planned.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A planning application was submitted to Northumberland County Council seeking permission to reconfigure the drive through lanes to allow side by side ordering and extend the back of the restaurant to fit a new freezer and chiller.
The replacement of the shopfront with new windows and doors is also part of the plans.
McDonald’s outlets in Blyth and at Moor Farm Roundabout in Cramlington have also seen refurbishment plans tabled in recent months.