Punch Partnerships is seeking change of use permission to convert the Salmon Inn at East Ord into three apartments.

A further four homes are proposed in its grounds to the rear.

A planning report by Francesca Pepper of CPC Planning Consultants states: “The Salmon Inn is not a viable business and has been extensively marketed by Everard Cole ‘for a

The Salmon Inn at East Ord.

period of eight months at the time of this application’, to all known pub operators, local and national pub companies and local investors with no interest. Consequently, a new use for the site is needed.”

The report goes on to claim that there are a number of local pubs in the area which meet demand, including Ord House Lounge Bar on the nearby caravan park which ‘has ultimately contributed to the decreased viability of The Salmon Inn’.

Everard Cole director James Boshier, in his independent report, backs up this claim by reporting that the pub previously had strong food sales but demand fell significantly due to this competition and it became a drinks only site. It closed in spring 2022.

He also noted a decline in the volume of beer ordered through Punch from 2017, with the exception of a brief spike in 2021 when pubs reopened for outside drinking only during the Covid pandemic and The Salmon was able to take advantage of its large beer garden.

Mr Boshier concluded: “Since commencement of open marketing (May 2022) the property has failed to attract even one offer. The interest shown to date has all been for alternative use to convert the existing building into a residential dwelling and new build residential dwellings ion the land/car park to the rear.

"We have extensively marketed the property to all known pub operators, local and national pub companies and local investors with no interest as the pub is seen to have very limited life as a public house.”

The proposal would involve the conversion of the pub into a pair of two-bedroom apartments and a one-bedroom flat.

The homes on the car park to the rear would all be three-bedroom.