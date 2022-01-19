Plans lodged for refurbishment of Alnwick pub to make it 'more commercially viable'

Punch Pubs has submitted an application for alterations to the Grade II listed Fleece Inn on the corner of Bondgate Without and Hotspur Street.

It plans to remodel the bar area and renovate the existing toilets to make the pub ‘more commercially viable’.

The pub, opposite the Bondgate Tower, dates back to the early 19th century.

The Fleece Inn, Alnwick.

A planning report on behalf of the applicant states: ‘The proposed works are confined to the ground floor only and will see the creation of a wider opening between two separate areas creating a larger trade area and new bar layout.

‘This will create a more open and welcoming functional space to be enjoyed by the patrons of the bar and enable the establishment to be more commercially viable.

‘This alteration has been considered and designed to meet the evolving expectations and requirements of the modern clientele of bars within Alnwick. ’

An application for listed building consent has also been made.

‘The properties must be able to remain viable and as a result well maintained and preserved,’ states the planning report.

‘Given the extents of the proposed works, the listed assets and their contribution to the locality are not considered to be in risk of harm by the intended development.’

‘Overall, the traditional public house atmosphere will be retained. It is considered the works are relatively minimal and do not impact upon the key features of the listed building.’

A final decision will be made by Northumberland County Council.

