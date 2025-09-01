Plans lodged for pub revamp to create customer seating with views of Newbiggin beach
Trust Inns has lodged an application to redevelop The Coble Inn on Bridge Street, just yards from the town’s promenade.
It wants to remove an existing timber framed lean-to shelter and provide a new steel framed mezzanine floor structure with customer seating on the ground and upper levels.
A planning report on the applicant’s behalf states: “The proposed development at the Coble Inn is of a relatively minor nature and intends to further improve the appearance of the current public house site, and provide enhanced facilities for its customers, by providing a raised level area of outside seating space, giving views over the seafront and bay.
"The location of the proposed development will replace an existing timber framed, polycarbonate sheet roofed shelter, with a new high-quality steel framed mezzanine floor structure, with frameless glass balustrading guarding, which will help to give a much improved appearance to this area.”
The building dates back to the 17th century, making it one of the oldest public houses in Newbiggin.