Plans lodged for cafe at disused building at Bedlington Station

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 11th Feb 2025, 14:08 BST
Plans have been lodged to refurbish a disused station building and bring it back into use.

East Bedlington Parish Council wants to create a community cafe at the site at Bedlington Station.

A planning report submitted by the applicant states: “These proposals aim to recover the important sole remaining extant station building on this historic line.

"Sympathetic internal and external restorations are proposed, using existing planned pedestrian routes already part of the station/railway use regeneration. These routes will allow safe emergency, service and user access along restored enhanced pathways to and from Station Road and linking to bus service routes.

Plans have been lodged for a community cafe in a former station building.

“The restoration of the internal and external fabric will aim to sustain all original features, clear away 20th century accretions, and restore an original entranceway to the street frontage. An existing entrance will be repositioned/repurposed for service use. Original detailing (doors etc.) where lost will be replicated in historically correct patterns/materials.”

