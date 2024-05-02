Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bamburgh Leisure Ltd is seeking permission for an outdoor kiosk to be installed in the rear garden of The Castle Inn, known locally as The Middle.

A planning report on the applicant’s behalf states: ‘The proposed building will contain a bar, pizza oven and food preparation area for onsite sale and consumption.

‘The eastern façade will contain an opening for the bar servery and a window for the food servery. The bar opening will be closed with a security shutter when not in use. Outside the bar servery, stool-style seating will be provided.’

The beer garden at The Castle Inn, Bamburgh.

The kiosk would be constructed from natural coursed stonework to match the existing stone boundary walls, with a western red cedar timber shingle roof proposed.

It would be positioned away from the boundary with the residential gardens to the south and east and to allow the maximum retention of outdoor seating.

The report adds that locating the kiosk in the western section of the garden also means it would be screened by the Castle Inn and not widely visible within the street scene.

The report continues: ‘The development has been designed to have no adverse impact on the amenity of existing and future residents. The modest scale of the building and its careful siting are intended to be as unobtrusive as possible.’

The Castle Inn, Bamburgh.

Bamburgh Parish Council has called for a condition stipulating that the kiosk could only operate within the present opening hours, but added: “The Castle Hotel (or Middle) is an important part of our village, and we see the proposed kiosk as being a desirable feature for residents and visitors.”

Richard Shell, who owns a neighbouring property, added: “I am in support of local businesses improving their offering to customers, so I welcome this improvement and wish the owners of The Middle my best for a successful outcome with this application.

"My concern is for my guests residing in 5/6 Front Street (Greenleaf and Greenhouse) with the increased noise from customers in the garden of The Middle - a 10pm finish time, in my opinion, is far too late. Perhaps an 8pm finish time would be more suitable?”