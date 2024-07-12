Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to turn a dilapidated building in Northumberland into a new restaurant and bar have been approved by councillors

Planning permission for the proposal, concerning Prospect House in Pegswood, was granted after members of Northumberland County Council’s Castle Morpeth Local Area Planning Committee voted to do so at a meeting on Monday, July 8.

The project would see interior renovations, a small extension, new outdoor seating, parking spaces, and the demolition of an outbuilding at the property, which has been vacant for years.

The couple that submitted the planning application, Martyn Lee-Redshaw and his wife Helen, will reopen the property as a bistro named The Courtyard, likely later this year.

Councillors decided on the planning application for The Courtyard in Pegswood last Monday. (Photo by The Courtyard)

Interior renovations have already begun as it was only the external alterations to the building that require planning consent, not the interior changes or use class of the building.

The planning application had received 66 supportive comments from members of the public and 18 objections.

In their report advising councillors to back the plans, council officers had said: “The local planning authority recognises the principle of development as acceptable.

“Technical matters have been appropriately addressed by the applicant throughout the duration of the application whilst the submission of further information can be secured through planning conditions.”

Planners also recommended overruling concerns about the lack of parking, as the applicants would be within their rights to open the restaurant without planning consent for any new parking spaces at all.

Martyn and Helen, previously told the Northumberland Gazette they plan to make The Courtyard a “rustic and welcoming venue” that will become a “central community asset” through events like barbecues, quizzes, and comedy nights.