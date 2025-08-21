Plans for new cafe and public toilets on the Northumberland coast refused permission

Plans for a new cafe at a popular spot on the Northumberland coast have been refused.

The plans would have seen the redundant, 40-year-old public toilets at Ranch car park, situated at the links between Blyth and Seaton Sluice, redeveloped into a cafe.

It would also have maintained a public toilet function, while an information board about the history of the nearby WW2 anti-aircraft gun and radar site Gloucester Lodge Battery would have been installed.

A similar proposal by Gregario Holdings, the owners of Coastline Fish and Chips and Ciccarelli Ice Cream was refused by Northumberland County Council last year.

A report on the applicant’s behalf stated: “The client is prepared to provide considerable investment into this facility which it is hoped will add to and enhance the area.”

However, council planning officers ruled that the project was ‘inappropriate’ for the Green Belt without any very special circumstances being identified as well as a potential flood risk.