Plans to convert a popular Alnwick venue into a boutique hotel have been drawn up.

Local hotelier Terry Maughan aims to transform Alnwick Squash Club into luxury accommodation providing 40 en-suite bedrooms.

An outline of the proposal on the Hotels International website states: “Hotels International is set to turn the historic Alnwick Squash Club into a charming boutique hotel. We’re all about maintaining that authentic Alnwick spirit while giving the place a contemporary facelift.

“Our plan is simple – combine the classic charm of the squash club with a touch of modern elegance. We’re bringing our trademark blend of comfort, luxury, and respect for local heritage to make this spot an absolute gem.”

Alnwick Squash Club.

Mr Maughan, through Northumberland Castle and Country Lodgings Ltd, has submitted a change of use planning application to the local council.

It details plans to reconfigure the first, second and third floors.

The estate agent frontage on the ground floor would be retained, with the rest of the space converted into an accessible bedroom. A lift to the first and second floor is also proposed.

No external works are proposed.

A report accompanying the application states: “Alnwick is now a thriving town with recent upgrades to the Playhouse which lies opposite and proving to be a popular venue for movies and plays.

“Alnwick Garden (and the recently completed Lilidorei) and Alnwick Castle are a short walk from the site which has a host of facilities and attractions. The Town Centre is 50m away with cafes, shops, restaurants, supermarkets, bars and eateries.

"The proposal would provide some much needed facilities to serve the increasing need for this type of accommodation.”

The application also states it would provide three full-time and two part-time jobs.

There is no parking provision but a transport assessment on the applicant’s behalf states that there are 278 spaces in the nearby Greenwell Road car parks and that the town centre location is well served by public transport.

It concludes: “The development proposal does not result in an unacceptable impact on highway safety and being in a town centre with numerous nearby public car parks, a car free development is acceptable.”

The report also points out that change of use permission for a 10-bedroom hotel on part of the second and third floors was granted in 2005.

Mr Maughan bought the venue in 2022 on the retirement of previous owner Hilton Charlton, who had established it in 1977.

The club features two squash courts, a gym and bar.

The 'Squash' nightclub has been an integral part of the town’s nightlife for the past 30 years and continues to be popular.

Located on Bondgate Without, the club is set in a handsome sandstone building in the former premises of world famous fishing tackle manufacturers, Hardy Brothers.

Other venues in the Hotels International portfolio include The Village Inn in Longframlington, The Sun Hotel in Warkworth, No. 1 in Wooler, Auction House in Morpeth and three hotels on Holy Island – The Ship, Lindisfarne Hotel and Manor House.