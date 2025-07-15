Plans approved for new signage at historic Alnwick pub

By Ian Smith
Published 15th Jul 2025, 14:17 BST
Plans for new signage as part of a revamp at an Alnwick pub have received planning consent.

The proposals for The Queens Head Hotel on Market Street include removing all existing signs and repainting of the exterior of the building by the main contractor.

They also include a new history board detailing its coaching inn past dating back to 1777.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Planning officer Claire Simm, granting approval using delegated powers, reported: ‘The proposed signage scheme is part of the refurbishment and improvement works to the Queens Head Hotel.

The Queens Head Hotel in Alnwick.placeholder image
The Queens Head Hotel in Alnwick.

‘The size, design, materials, and positions of the signs are considered appropriate and respect the character and appearance of the existing building.

‘It is considered that the proposal would result in an acceptable form of development and would not result in harm to the visual amenity of the street scene and wider area. The proposals are, therefore, considered acceptable.’

The pub is part of the Stonegate Group.

Related topics:AlnwickStonegate Group

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice