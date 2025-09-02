Plans to refurbish a disused station building and bring it back into use have received the green light.

East Bedlington Parish Council wants to create a community cafe at the site at Bedlington Station.

And the proposed scheme has now been approved by Northumberland County Council.

An officer’s report delegating approval stated: “These proposals aim to recover the important sole remaining extant station building on this historic line (soon to be reopened as the Northumberland Line).

"The restoration of the internal and external fabric will aim to sustain all original features allowing for the reuse and reintegration of the locally listed building, back into community use.”

The report continues: “The current building has long been derelict and falling into disrepair, having a negative impact on the visual amenity of the immediate area. The restoration will see an improvement in the aesthetic which will in turn improve the street scene.

"The use of a café/bistro will not look out of place in the locality with shops and pubs already located opposite.”

The council’s conservation department has also supported the proposal, noting the reopening and reinstatement of doorways and openings to replicate the original design are ‘necessary to ensure the adaptive reuse of the heritage asset’.

Council leader Glen Sanderson has recently indicated that Bedlington station on the Northumberland Line would likely be completed in the near future, meaning it would then only need to pass railway regulation checks. It could then be open early in the new year.

Ashington, Newsham and Seaton Delaval stations are already open with Bebside due to open in October.