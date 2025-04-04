There are many great restaurants in south east Northumberland.There are many great restaurants in south east Northumberland.
There are many great restaurants in south east Northumberland.

Places to eat: selection of restaurants in south east Northumberland with excellent Google ratings

By Andrew Coulson
Published 4th Apr 2025, 16:28 BST
There are plenty of great options in Northumberland when it comes to going out for a nice meal.

This includes the south east of the county and hospitality businesses such as these need your support now more than ever.

Here is a selection of highly rated restaurants in the area according to Google ratings, covering a varied range of cuisines.

A 4.7-star ranking according to Google, with 358 reviews.

1. Panuccis, Cramlington

A 4.7-star ranking according to Google, with 358 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
A 4.5-star ranking according to Google, with 626 reviews.

2. Sambuca, Blyth

A 4.5-star ranking according to Google, with 626 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
A 4.2-star rating according to Google, with 231 reviews.

3. The Olive Tree, Blyth

A 4.2-star rating according to Google, with 231 reviews. Photo: The Olive Tree via Google

Photo Sales
A 4.5-star rating, according to Google, from 542 reviews.

4. Charlton's, Cambois

A 4.5-star rating, according to Google, from 542 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GoogleNorthumberland
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice