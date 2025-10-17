And we are spoilt for choice when it comes to the Indian restaurant and takeaway options in Northumberland.
To help you choose if you are in the mood for a curry this weekend, here are 13 from across the county that are very highly rated according to Google reviews.
1. Lal Khazana, Shilbottle
A 4.8-star ranking according to Google, with 967 reviews. Photo: Contributed
2. Shaj, Newbiggin-by-the-Sea
A 4.6-star ranking according to Google, with 456 reviews. Photo: Google
3. SherKhan, Alnwick
A 4.7-star ranking according to Google, with 461 reviews. Photo: Ian Smith
4. Zyka Restaurant, Hexham
A 4.8-star ranking according to Google, with 466 reviews. Photo: Google