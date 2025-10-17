There are plenty of Indian restaurants and takeaways in Northumberland with very good reviews. Picture from Pixabay.placeholder image
There are plenty of Indian restaurants and takeaways in Northumberland with very good reviews. Picture from Pixabay.

Places to eat: 13 highly rated spots in Northumberland for having a curry according to Google reviews

By Andrew Coulson
Published 17th Oct 2025, 15:58 BST
A curry with all the sides is, for many people, an ideal way to warm up when the weather gets colder as is happening now.

And we are spoilt for choice when it comes to the Indian restaurant and takeaway options in Northumberland.

To help you choose if you are in the mood for a curry this weekend, here are 13 from across the county that are very highly rated according to Google reviews.

A 4.8-star ranking according to Google, with 967 reviews.

1. Lal Khazana, Shilbottle

A 4.8-star ranking according to Google, with 967 reviews. Photo: Contributed

A 4.6-star ranking according to Google, with 456 reviews.

2. Shaj, Newbiggin-by-the-Sea

A 4.6-star ranking according to Google, with 456 reviews. Photo: Google

A 4.7-star ranking according to Google, with 461 reviews.

3. SherKhan, Alnwick

A 4.7-star ranking according to Google, with 461 reviews. Photo: Ian Smith

A 4.8-star ranking according to Google, with 466 reviews.

4. Zyka Restaurant, Hexham

A 4.8-star ranking according to Google, with 466 reviews. Photo: Google

