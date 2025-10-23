The popular Pink Lane Bakery has officially welcomed customers into its first ever Northumberland shop.

In September, the North East artisan bakery group announced the exciting news that it would be expanding with the launch of a fourth shop, located in Morpeth.

Debuting on Newcastle’s Pink Lane 13 years ago followed by openings in Gosforth and Jesmond, the business specialises in home-made bread, laminated pastries, delicious cakes, pies and sausage rolls as well as takeaway barista-made coffees.

On October 21, the new bakery opened its doors for the first time on 19 Newgate Street in Morpeth, bringing their whole selection of goods to the market town.

The new Pink Lane Bakery in Morpeth.

Co-owner, Martha Jackson explained that the decision to expand into Northumberland came as Morpeth is the home town of the businesses head pastry chef, and because there are lots of customers from the area who already travel to Newcastle to visit the bakery.

Following a successful first couple of days in the market town, Martha said: “We’ve had a great first couple of days in Morpeth, we’ve had a really warm welcome from people and exceeded our expectations in how busy we’ve been even without promoting when we were opening.”

The business has created a variety local jobs, taking what started off as a team of eight in 2012 to a team of now 60.

The Morpeth shop, which will operate on a takeaway-only basis, will be open Monday – Saturday, from 9am – 4pm.