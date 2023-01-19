Pine restaurant in Northumberland ranked number six in UK by dining guide
A Northumberland restaurant has been named among the best in the UK for the second time in quick succession.
Pine, at East Wallhouses, near Stamfordham, is listed at number six in dining guide SquareMeal's Top 100 UK restaurants.
Earlier this month it took tenth spot in the Harden’s Guide ranking of the top 100 restaurants in the UK.
SquareMeal’s annual list is compiled with a unique combination of SquareMeal’s own in-house critic-led opinions and thousands of diner votes.
In order to make a place on the list, each restaurant had to offer more than just a good meal. It has to provide guests with an exceptional all-round experience.
Its list is all about the best-of-the-best in both emerging and established culinary styles and celebrates the incredible chefs and hospitality teams out there going above and beyond to provide their diners with top-class experiences.
Pine’s chef patron Cal Byerly and front of house manager and co-owner Sian Buchan said: ''So far this year has been totally ridiculous and that’s saying something considering the rollercoaster year we had in 2022.
"Being listed alongside the likes of Ynyshir in Powys, L’Enclume in Cartmel, and Opheem in Birmingham is out of this world.
"The entire team is over the moon and this ranking is a reflection of their sheer hard work in ensuring that we look after our guests to the best of our ability.
"But we certainly won’t sit back, as there’s plenty for us to do to make things even better, so we’ll keep pushing and see where it takes us.’’