Pine, at East Wallhouses, near Stamfordham, is listed at number six in dining guide SquareMeal's Top 100 UK restaurants.

Earlier this month it took tenth spot in the Harden’s Guide ranking of the top 100 restaurants in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chef patron Cal Byerley and head chef Ian Waller.

SquareMeal’s annual list is compiled with a unique combination of SquareMeal’s own in-house critic-led opinions and thousands of diner votes.

In order to make a place on the list, each restaurant had to offer more than just a good meal. It has to provide guests with an exceptional all-round experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its list is all about the best-of-the-best in both emerging and established culinary styles and celebrates the incredible chefs and hospitality teams out there going above and beyond to provide their diners with top-class experiences.

Pine’s chef patron Cal Byerly and front of house manager and co-owner Sian Buchan said: ''So far this year has been totally ridiculous and that’s saying something considering the rollercoaster year we had in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steamed plaice with a sauce made fermented and smoked scallop,horseradish and garden and coastal herbs.

"Being listed alongside the likes of Ynyshir in Powys, L’Enclume in Cartmel, and Opheem in Birmingham is out of this world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The entire team is over the moon and this ranking is a reflection of their sheer hard work in ensuring that we look after our guests to the best of our ability.