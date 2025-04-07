Pine recognised in sustainable restaurant guide for the first time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 360° Eat Guide has just announced its list of the UK’s most sustainable restaurants – including Northumberland’s Restaurant Pine, which, as a new entrant this year, features seventh in the UK list, achieving the highest possible score of three sustainability circles and a gastronomy rating of 81-85.

The 360° Eat Guide has a very different approach to the majority of restaurant guides, defining itself by being the first guide that ‘looks beyond the plate’. In other words, not only focusing on quality and the dining experience, but also considering the sustainability of the ingredients used and the environmental and social impact of what is served to diners.

Each restaurant that features in the guide is ranked according to two key criteria: gastronomy points and sustainability circles. The points (from 0 to 100) reflect the level of gastronomic excellence experienced during the visit, including presentation, taste, texture, and service, among others.

One circle indicates a strong commitment in some areas of sustainability, two represents long-term dedication and ambition, and three indicates mastery in all areas of sustainability (seasonality, waste reduction, farmer relations or employee wellbeing).

The guide remarks ‘’Cal and Siân Byerley’s first joint project has quickly become a must-visit spot in Northumberland, in the north of England. The standards for ingredients are high; they are sourced locally within a 10-mile radius, working with farmers, foragers, and various suppliers who follow organic principles and maintain high animal welfare standards. The cooking is technically refined, yet honest and transparent, with a clear focus on the quality of the ingredients.’’

The guide also commends the team for their levels of sustainability highlighting the fact they grows their own produce, including vegetables, herbs, and flowers, have introduced native honeybees to support pollination, operate on a four-day workweek to support a better work-life balance for team members, and also source wine and spirits from local, sustainable producers and amongst other sustainable practices.

Cal and Sian Byerley, co-owners of Restaurant Pine, Northumberland, said: ‘’The entire team believe restaurants can become a catalyst for change, with the way they do things. Being listed in the 360° Eat Guide for the first time with the scores we’ve achieved is incredible and recognises what we’re about as a responsible business in the local community.’’

Adding: ‘’From the very start, we were hugely conscious of the role that we could play in helping to significantly reduce the impact our business had on the environment through the supply chain decisions we made. But the reality is that it’s much wider than that, especially as we’ve started to realise that we can also play a role and positively impact some aspects of community life too by utilising and playing our part in supporting and working with local producers, farmers, and growers, which helps feed into the local economy and contributes to local infrastructure as a result.’’

The 360° Eat Guide was started by food writer and publisher Pär Bergkvista in 2019 because he realised that there was a significant gap in the restaurant industry's focus on sustainability. Something that he was particularly keen to address given the food industry's impact on our climate.

The result is the 360° Eat Guide, which ranks restaurants for both gastronomy and sustainability, with the aim of celebrating and recognising those at the forefront of transparent gastronomy.

The 360° Eat Guide is currently available in thirteen different countries, including the UK, Denmark, Italy, the USA, Germany, and Spain.