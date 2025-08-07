Pig in Muck pub reopens in Alnwick Market Square after temporary closure

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 7th Aug 2025, 11:14 BST
A popular Alnwick pub has reopened for its fifth year after several months of being closed.

Specialising in brunch, tapas and cocktails, the Pig in Muck in Market Square has been temporarily closed since Autumn 2024.

However, on Thursday, August 7 at 11am the doors and outdoor seating officially reopened. The bar say that they will be operating on reduced days to begin, with a view to returning to full hours soon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a post to Facebook, the owners wrote: “We return from our winter hiatus fashionably late for our 5th year! We’re swinging open our doors and putting out the famous black tables and chairs on the cobbles.

The Pig in Muck in Alnwick.placeholder image
The Pig in Muck in Alnwick.

“We’ll be on reduced days for now but will be in full swing shortly! Get the gang together for cocktails, we’ve missed you.”

The news has prompted positive reactions in residents with one saying it’s ‘just what the Market Place needs’, as well as tourists who commented the venue is their ‘favourite bar when visiting Alnwick’.

Related topics:Facebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice