Pig in Muck pub reopens in Alnwick Market Square after temporary closure
Specialising in brunch, tapas and cocktails, the Pig in Muck in Market Square has been temporarily closed since Autumn 2024.
However, on Thursday, August 7 at 11am the doors and outdoor seating officially reopened. The bar say that they will be operating on reduced days to begin, with a view to returning to full hours soon.
In a post to Facebook, the owners wrote: “We return from our winter hiatus fashionably late for our 5th year! We’re swinging open our doors and putting out the famous black tables and chairs on the cobbles.
“We’ll be on reduced days for now but will be in full swing shortly! Get the gang together for cocktails, we’ve missed you.”
The news has prompted positive reactions in residents with one saying it’s ‘just what the Market Place needs’, as well as tourists who commented the venue is their ‘favourite bar when visiting Alnwick’.
