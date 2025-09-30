Located in Pegswood, The Courtyard has gone from strength-to-strength after launching in September 2024 and spending almost the entire year as the number one restaurant for the area on TripAdvisor.

To commemorate the first anniversary of the business, a vibrant mural was unveiled by North Northumberland MP David Smith on the venues outside wall.

In a tribute to the village’s heritage, the artwork created by Andy Morley, known as ‘Creative Ginger’, portrays the iconic local sculpture Robin of Pegswood designed by Tom Maley.

Later that evening, I was invited along to an event to further mark the restaurant’s successful first year. The night started with a welcome drink and canapes accompanied by live music as guests were invited to celebrate and take pictures in front of the interactive mural.

Speaking to the owner Martyn Lee, he revealed that the venue was originally going to be a cafe until he was inspired to bring something more to the area.

Describing how the business has grown more than he ever expected in just 12 months, Martyn said: "A lot of people in the beginning didn’t think this would work but I think we have proved that if you bring the right quality of food, drinks and service to any area then it will work.

"There is no magic equation to it,” he added.

Although Martyn urged that it is an difficult time for the UK’s hospitality sector, he credited his hard-working staff and community support for the businesses success.

"We started off as a family business and now we have a huge extended family with our manager Mustafa and his family, as well as our chef Matt and his family. All of our closest neighbours support us too and come in all of the time."

Head chef, Matt Hudson added: “It has been very popular with the community. The people of Pegswood have been really welcoming and we've learnt a lot.

"I live just around the corner and a lot of people have said they never thought we would have something like this in the village. “

1 . The Courtyard's first birthday Staff members pose with the brand-new birthday mural. Photo: Hannah Fitzhugh Photo Sales

2 . The Courtyard's first birthday Owner Martyn Lee outside The Courtyard. Photo: Adrian Hanlon Photo Sales