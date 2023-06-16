When chefs at the Northumberland Arms, at Felton, added pan haggerty – a layered dish of sliced potatoes, onions, butter and shredded cheddar cheese – to their list of specials, little did they know it would be a hit with TV presenter Mark Wright.

But when the former TOWIE star, his dad Mark and brother Josh – visiting the area with their new BBC show, A Wright Family Holiday – turned up at the venue, they were determined to give the dish a try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And they loved it so much that pan haggerty, once a staple meal for the region’s poorer families, has been moved from the specials board on to the pub’s main menu.

Trevor Thorne, general manager of The Northumberland Arms, Felton.

Although its exact date of origin is unknown, pan haggerty, which should always be served from the vessel it was cooked in, probably derived from the Industrial Revolution.

Its cheap and readily available ingredients - and the fact it could be cooked in one pan on a cast iron range - made it an instant hit with working families.

And its popularity soon spread outside Northumberland with most UK counties now having their own version of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wright family stopped off at the Northumberland Arms – a former coaching inn with an outside terrace, overlooking the picturesque River Coquet – during filming of their new series, which is a road trip around Britain.

“They’d never tried pan haggerty before,” said Stuart Young of the Northumberland Pub Co, which operates The Northumberland Arms, “and they absolutely loved it.

“After all, what’s not to love. Potatoes, onions and cheese sourced from one of our finest Northumberland cheesemakers – they’re a match made in heaven.

“If you’re from the North East you’ve probably had pan haggerty – or a version of it – before. But often we’re so keen to try new things that old dishes fall out of favour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Seeing how much Mark and his family enjoyed it reminded us of just how special it is.”