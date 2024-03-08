Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The restaurant will be called Leo and is co-owned by Abdul Salaam, who owns Alnwick businesses Mumbai Flavours and Sherkhan and his uncle Abdul Muhit, who owns Morpeth Tandoori and Dhamaka in Cramlington.

The pan-Asian restaurant will serve predominantly Thai food to begin with, leaving room for the possibility of adding Korean and Japanese food in the future.

This concept is increasingly growing in popularity in the south of England and will be a new experience for Alnwick and surrounding areas.

Leo doesn’t currently have an opening date but the hope is to welcome customers in the coming weeks,

The venue is receiving a total makeover to transform it into a 40 seat stylish restaurant with the interior reflecting elements of Thai food which focusses on healthy and natural produce.

Salaam and Muhit both have lots of experience in running a business, with 11 years and 41 years in the field respectively.

Each of their restaurants are nationally award-winning but Thai food will be a new venture for the duo, which is why they have collaborated with the talented Num, who is from the Buri Ram region of Thailand and began her culinary journey at just seven years old and cooked a meal for her whole school at age eight.