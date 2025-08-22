The hospitality team behind The Jolly Fisherman at Craster have celebrated recognition for a sister venue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorebridge House in Bainbridge, North Yorkshire has retained its three AA Rosettes for culinary excellence.

The boutique hotel and restaurant has held the prestigious award for 11 consecutive years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Whitehead and Joanne Dwyer, who also own Rosie’s Bar in Newcastle, took over the running of Yorebridge House earlier this year.

Fine dining at Yorebridge House.

Joanne said: “We’re incredibly proud of the team at Yorebridge House for retaining such a respected award.

"As we expand our footprint into Yorkshire, it’s great to see the same commitment to quality, consistency and creativity across the board. The AA Rosettes are a benchmark in our industry and a real credit to everyone involved.”

The three AA Rosette rating is awarded only to restaurants that demonstrate technical skill, consistency and national-level quality.

Head chef Dan Shotton said: “We’re over the moon to have retained the award for another year.”