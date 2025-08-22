Owners of the Jolly Fisherman pub in Craster, Northumberland, celebrate success for Yorebridge House Hotel in Yorkshire
Yorebridge House in Bainbridge, North Yorkshire has retained its three AA Rosettes for culinary excellence.
The boutique hotel and restaurant has held the prestigious award for 11 consecutive years.
David Whitehead and Joanne Dwyer, who also own Rosie’s Bar in Newcastle, took over the running of Yorebridge House earlier this year.
Joanne said: “We’re incredibly proud of the team at Yorebridge House for retaining such a respected award.
"As we expand our footprint into Yorkshire, it’s great to see the same commitment to quality, consistency and creativity across the board. The AA Rosettes are a benchmark in our industry and a real credit to everyone involved.”
The three AA Rosette rating is awarded only to restaurants that demonstrate technical skill, consistency and national-level quality.
Head chef Dan Shotton said: “We’re over the moon to have retained the award for another year.”