Pine's Cal Byerley and Gordon Ramsay.

Future Food Stars will be screened at 9pm on BBC One and in this week’s episode, the team from Michelin-starred Pine, based in East Wallhouses, help Ramsay whittle down the remaining contestants as he searches for his next business partner.

Each week the loud-mouthed chef sets his contestants a series of intense challenges designed to test their character and showcase their business skills as he makes up his mind who he will invest in and help take their business to the next level.

Tonight’s episode is no exception, as Ramsay and the contenders travel to the Lake District to test how well they can turn humble ingredients into a profit.

Cal Byerley shows Gordon Ramsay the signature dish.

In the Cumbrian countryside, Ramsay meets up with Cal Byerley, owner of Pine, as he demonstrates his pastry skills with his signature pine-infused mille-feuille.

To be able to replicate the dessert, the budding entrepreneurs are tasked with climbing 40ft trees to gather 100 pine needles and 25 perfect pine cones in just 20 minutes, and then infuse these key ingredients into their mille-feuilles.

The contenders therefore have to overcome a dizzying climb before even attempting to create the signature patisserie. And after that they go face-to-face with Ramsay to convince him why they should stay.