Original Giannis opens new restaurant in Ashington

By Andrew Coulson
Published 19th Jun 2025, 14:06 BST
The restaurant on South View opened on June 12.placeholder image
The restaurant on South View opened on June 12.
Original Giannis has opened a new restaurant in Ashington.

It has had a restaurant in Morpeth for many years and the new eatery on South View, which opened on June 12, includes the same authentic Italian cuisine and a new and improved blackboard specials range.

Elvio Ribeiro, speaking on behalf of the team, said: “It’s gone very well so far.

“We’ve had a lot of bookings each day and we’re very happy with how the restaurant looks.”

For more information, go to the Original Giannis Ashington Facebook page.

