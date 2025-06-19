The restaurant on South View opened on June 12.

Original Giannis has opened a new restaurant in Ashington.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has had a restaurant in Morpeth for many years and the new eatery on South View, which opened on June 12, includes the same authentic Italian cuisine and a new and improved blackboard specials range.

Elvio Ribeiro, speaking on behalf of the team, said: “It’s gone very well so far.

“We’ve had a lot of bookings each day and we’re very happy with how the restaurant looks.”

For more information, go to the Original Giannis Ashington Facebook page.