Original Giannis has opened a new restaurant in Ashington.
It has had a restaurant in Morpeth for many years and the new eatery on South View, which opened on June 12, includes the same authentic Italian cuisine and a new and improved blackboard specials range.
Elvio Ribeiro, speaking on behalf of the team, said: “It’s gone very well so far.
“We’ve had a lot of bookings each day and we’re very happy with how the restaurant looks.”
For more information, go to the Original Giannis Ashington Facebook page.