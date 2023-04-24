News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
5 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
5 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
6 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
7 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
8 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Opening date for Morpeth's new Tomahawk restaurant is revealed

Morpeth’s new Tomahawk steak restaurant is finally due to open on Tuesday, May 2.

By Amanda Bourn
Published 24th Apr 2023, 15:29 BST- 1 min read
The new Tomahawk Steakhouse in Morpeth.The new Tomahawk Steakhouse in Morpeth.
The new Tomahawk Steakhouse in Morpeth.

The highly anticipated venue was expected to open at the end of last year, but a series of delays meant it had to push the date back until this spring.

The restaurant announced its good news in a post on Facebook. It said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing our famous Tomahawk steaks to Morpeth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We'll be open for walk-ins only on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with bookings now live from Friday 5th.”

Bookings can be made online via tomahawk-steakhouse.co.uk/morpeth

Most Popular

To celebrate the launch, the restaurant is giving away a £100 voucher to spend at Tomahawk Morpeth. All people need to do is like the post on Facebook announcing the opening, share it and tag who they would like to take along for a meal.

The winner will be announced on Wednesday, May 3.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And you don’t have to be a meat-eater to enjoy the food at the Morpeth Tomahawk.

It’s website describes it as a “specialist market town steak restaurant and cocktail bar, serving the finest Himalayan salt dry-aged steaks, Wagyu and other great local meat, fish and vegetarian dishes”.

Related topics:MorpethFacebook