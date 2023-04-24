The new Tomahawk Steakhouse in Morpeth.

The highly anticipated venue was expected to open at the end of last year, but a series of delays meant it had to push the date back until this spring.

The restaurant announced its good news in a post on Facebook. It said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing our famous Tomahawk steaks to Morpeth.

"We'll be open for walk-ins only on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with bookings now live from Friday 5th.”

Bookings can be made online via tomahawk-steakhouse.co.uk/morpeth

To celebrate the launch, the restaurant is giving away a £100 voucher to spend at Tomahawk Morpeth. All people need to do is like the post on Facebook announcing the opening, share it and tag who they would like to take along for a meal.

The winner will be announced on Wednesday, May 3.

And you don’t have to be a meat-eater to enjoy the food at the Morpeth Tomahawk.