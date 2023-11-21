Opening date announced for new Loungers bar Coltello Lounge in Manor Walks in Cramlington
and live on Freeview channel 276
Coltello Lounge, which will be located in Manor Walks Shopping Centre, is set to open on Wednesday, November 29.
The bar and restaurant will open from breakfast through to dinner and drinks and is advertised as family friendly.
Gemma Irwin, community manager at Loungers, said: “We are delighted to be opening in Cramlington. Our lounges strive to put community at the heart of hospitality and our teams always go the extra mile to make a difference.
“They are actively encouraged to connect with their communities by working with local groups, charities, organisations, and businesses that are at the heart of the fabric of local life.
“We are very much looking forward to welcoming local residents to Coltello Lounge.”
Coltello Lounge will have separate children’s, gluten-free, and vegan menus.