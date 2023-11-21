Cafe and bar operator Loungers has revealed the opening date of its new venue in Cramlington.

Coltello Lounge, which will be located in Manor Walks Shopping Centre, is set to open on Wednesday, November 29.

The bar and restaurant will open from breakfast through to dinner and drinks and is advertised as family friendly.

Gemma Irwin, community manager at Loungers, said: “We are delighted to be opening in Cramlington. Our lounges strive to put community at the heart of hospitality and our teams always go the extra mile to make a difference.

Coltello Lounge will open next week, serving food and drinks. (Photo by Loungers)

“They are actively encouraged to connect with their communities by working with local groups, charities, organisations, and businesses that are at the heart of the fabric of local life.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming local residents to Coltello Lounge.”

Coltello Lounge will have separate children’s, gluten-free, and vegan menus.