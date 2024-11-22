Northumberland's top five Italian restaurants as recommended by readers

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 15:06 GMT
We asked readers to give us their best recommendations for Italian restaurants in Northumberland based on food and atmosphere.

This is how they voted...

Ranking at number one with a large majority, was La Mensa in Rothbury.

1. 1. La Mensa, Rothbury

Coming a close second was Milan, in Wooler.

2. 2. Milan, Wooler

Ranking third was Caffe Tirenno, Alnwick.

3. 3. Caffe Tirenno, Alnwick

Ranking fourth was Di Sopra, Alnwick.

4. Di Sopra, Alnwick

