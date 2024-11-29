Northumberland’s Restaurant Pine has been included in the ninth edition of La Liste 2025, making it their second consecutive year being recognised.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

La Liste includes the top 1000 restaurants around the world.

With its own scoring system and based on reviews, guidebooks and trusted publications, the list is a handpicked selection of the world’s best restaurants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pine received an impressive score of 87.5 out of a possible 100. This was followed closely by The Black Swan at Oldstead with a score of 86.50, then the House of Tides and Shaun Rankin at Grantly Hall, both with scores of 85.

Pine Restaurant, Northumberland (photo by Joe Taylor photographer).

Starting in 2015 originally just covering restaurants, La Liste has grown to cover 195 countries and also now issues a parallel list highlighting the top 1000 hotels worldwide.

Cal Byerley chef-owner of Pine said: "Once more I’m honoured that Pine has been recognised in La Liste for the second consecutive year.

"Being listed alongside restaurants from around the world and closer to home that we respect and admire is a massive privilege and is a testament to the hard work, creativity and total dedication of every member of the team at Pine, every one of them is the driving force behind all that we do as a restaurant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set in an old cow barn alongside Hadrian’s Wall, Pine is located in Vallum Farm and open to the public from Wednesday – Saturday.

For more information about La Liste’s top 1000 restaurants visit: https://www.laliste.com/en/laliste/world