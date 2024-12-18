Northumberland's Restaurant Hjem offers unique Scandinavian sweets at their Fenwick site
Chef Alex Nietosvuori has created a unique sweet trolley based on the tastes and flavours of his Scandinavian heritage. The display is on offer every day at the restaurant together with their new Christmas menu.
As a homage to Alex’s roots, the trolley will be wheeled to diners tables to enable them to pick whatever takes their fancy. It features homemade delights as: Swedish jam cookies, coffee fudge, white chocolate and cranberry wreaths and coconut macaroons.
The original Restaurant Hjem, is based in Wall, Northumberland, and following their success of earning a Michelin star in their first year, opened at Fenwick in May for a guest appearance which will finish on December 31.
Founded by husband and wife, Scandinavian-born Alex Nietosvuori and Northumbrian Ally Thompson-Nietosvuori, the concept combines the couples differing cultures. The name, Hjem, pronounced ‘yem’, was chosen as it is both a Northumbrian and Scandinavian word for home.
Alongside the sweet trolley, the new Christmas menu offers a wide range of dishes which blend Scandinavian influences with top class, locally sourced ingredients from the Northeast.
Ally said: “We have loved being able to bring our food to Fenwick and with Christmas fast approaching it is really exciting to be able to offer a new Christmas menu to our customers.
"We have had some great feedback about it and are so looking forward to seeing old friends and new at Restaurant Hjem at Fenwick as we approach this magical time of year.”
