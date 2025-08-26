The team behind Northumberland’s acclaimed Restaurant Hjem is launching a weekly seasonal recipe and produce box.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michelin-starred chef Alex Nietosvuori and his wife Ally Thompson-Nietosvuori have launched The Chef’s Box, a weekly organic produce and recipe box created in partnership with Bob and Ann Paton.

Previously of Hexhamshire Organics, Bob and Ann are now co-creators of Freyja Garden, the kitchen garden for Alex and Ally’s upcoming restaurant Freyja, set to open late 2026 in the grounds of Close House, Wylam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chef’s Box offers a first taste of what’s to come, pairing the best of each week’s seasonal, organic harvest with recipe suggestions from Alex himself - giving home cooks the chance to cook with the same produce destined for Freyja’s future menus.

Bob Paton with a Freyja Garden Chef's Box, which comes complete with recipes from Restaurant Hjem's Michelin star chef, Alex Nietosvuori.

Alex said: “This isn’t just a supply chain - it’s a creative partnership. What we’re building with Bob and Ann at Freyja Garden is something really special. It’s a farm that grows with the kitchen in mind, and The Chef’s Box gives people a chance to experience that connection for themselves.”

Each box is hand-selected by Bob, Ann and Alex, with a focus on flavour, variety and versatility. From vibrant greens to heirloom vegetables and fresh herbs, the produce is 100% Soil Association certified organic, harvested just before delivery.

“This partnership represents the next chapter in our journey,” says Bob, co-founder of Freyja Garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After years of growing as Hexhamshire Organics, working with Alex and Ally has brought new life and purpose to the farm. Freyja Garden is more than just a name change - it’s a shared vision for how food should be grown, shared and celebrated.

“We’re growing with the restaurant in mind, and the Chef’s Box gives people a real connection to that journey.”

Since launching at the beginning of August, demand has been high for the Chef’s boxes – so customers are encouraged to get on the distribution list at https://freyjagarden.com/.

Earlier this year, Ally and Alex announced that Restaurant Hjem will close at the end of 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Final reservations for September through December have now been released, giving guests a last opportunity to dine at Northumberland’s first Michelin-starred restaurant in the village of Wall, before Alex and Ally turn their full attention to Freyja.