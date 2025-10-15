Northumberland’s first Michelin-starred restaurant Hjem will say farewell after six years with an unmissable New Year’s Eve celebration.

Marking their final service before the team moves to their new venture, Freyja in 2026, Hjem’s Last Hurrah will see the acclaimed restaurant swap its signature tasting menu for a night of celebration.

Guests will be invited to mingle across the restaurant, bar and garden, with food cooked and served by the Hjem kitchen team from the grill and seafood bar, alongside indulgent sweet treats.

The front of house team will keep the drinks flowing with bespoke cocktails, Champagne and wines, while interactive beverage masterclasses will run throughout the evening.

Hjem owners, Alex Nietosvuori and Ally Thompson-Nietosvuori.

As the night builds towards midnight, live DJs will take over from 11pm before fireworks light up the Northumberland sky to welcome 2026 - and the next chapter for Hjem’s team.

Head chef and co-founder Alex Nietosvuori said: “We wanted our final night at Hjem to feel like a true celebration - not just of what we’ve achieved, but of the people who have been part of it.

“Every dish, every song, every glass raised will be a thank you to our guests and team. It’s less of a farewell and more of a full-hearted send-off before we turn the page and begin the next story at Freyja.”

Restaurant manager and co-founder Ally Thompson-Nietosvuori added: “Hjem has always been about more than exquisite food. It’s been about warmth, generosity, and the sense of belonging that comes from gathering around a table.

“This New Year’s Eve, we’ll celebrate that spirit one last time - with laughter, music and a bit of magic. It will be an evening to remember, and a beautiful way to close the doors on a place that has meant so much to us all.”

Freyja, which will open in 2026, is a purpose-built restaurant-with-rooms set within the Close House Estate near Wylam.

The new space aims to continue Alex and Ally’s vision of creating exceptional food experiences blending Northumbrian ingredients and landscapes with Nordic technique and design.

Tickets for the New Year’s Eve Last Hurrah include Champagne on arrival and at midnight, all food, beverages and masterclasses – and are now available at www.restauranthjem.co.uk.