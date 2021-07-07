But as Britain is a nation of chocolate lovers, with the average Brit predicted to consume 7,560 chocolate bars in a lifetime, which one do you choose?

Research by Casino.co.uk has crowned the favourite chocolate bars in Northumberland. But do you agree with the county’s top five picks?

Check out the winners in all their glory – from a caramel-flavoured classic to a divisive coconut concoction.

Caramac: A sweet treat with the delectable taste of caramel, first launched in the 1950s.

Snickers: Caramel! Chocolate! Nougat! Peanuts! What’s not to love?

Bounty: A taste of the tropics … but a choice sure to split opinion! It’s safe to say Northumberland loves it.

KitKat: Whether you’d class it as a chocolate bar or a chocolate biscuit, there’s no denying it’s a favourite.

Fry’s Chocolate Cream: A crispy chocolate case and a sweet fondant centre. A match made in heaven!

Looking across the UK, a Snickers came out on top after being voted as number one chocolate bar in 39 counties.

Toblerone was in second place overall (eight counties) with the Caramac (seven counties) in third.

Chocolate is one of the most popular food stuffs and flavours in the world – enjoyed in bars, biscuits, drinks, desserts and more.

How will you be eating it to celebrate World Chocolate Day?

Casino.uk crawled the internet using software by Google Ads to find out which chocolatey snacks had the most clicks in each county.

